Shakhlo Abidjanova: Middle Corridor has become a key route for international logistics

Tashkent, June 16, AZERTAC

The Middle Corridor (the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) has emerged as a strategic artery for regional trade and international freight transportation, Shakhlo Abidjanova, Country Director of Women in TLP Uzbekistan and Chief Executive Officer of Hegelmann Uzbekistan LLC, told AZERTAC.

According to her, although the route has existed for many years, its importance has grown significantly in recent years amid shifts in the global geopolitical landscape and the increasing need to diversify international supply chains.

“The Middle Corridor has always been well-known within the transport community. However, today it has become exceptionally demanded due to its economic efficiency and reliability. As traditional logistics routes continue to evolve, this corridor is increasingly becoming one of the principal channels for international cargo transportation," Abidjanova said.

She emphasized that the corridor’s development has been made possible through close cooperation among the countries located along the route. In her view, intergovernmental agreements, stronger partnerships between logistics companies, and the active involvement of the private sector have all played an essential role in this process.

“The Middle Corridor is far more than a transport infrastructure. It represents a comprehensive framework for cooperation that brings together governments, international organizations, the private sector, transport and trade companies, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. Its successful development depends on the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders involved," the Country Director noted.

Speaking about the prospects for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, Shakhlo Abidjanova stressed that both countries have become important contributors to the emerging transport architecture of Eurasia. She believes that further strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor will increase freight volumes, expand trade relations, and enhance the route’s competitiveness in global markets.

“Today, an increasing share of international cargo flows is moving through the Middle Corridor, confirming its transformation into one of the key routes of international logistics," Abidjanova concluded.