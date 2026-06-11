Japanese media highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited Japan on June 10, marking the first visit by an Azerbaijani foreign minister in 17 years. During the visit, he met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, as well as the chairman and members of the Japan–Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship League, and addressed a roundtable organized by the Japan Institute of International Affairs. The visit concluded with a joint press statement issued by the foreign ministries of both countries.

Japan's leading media outlets, including Nikkei, Jiji Press and Kyodo News, widely covered remarks by the Japanese foreign minister on Azerbaijan’s strategic importance, energy security and regional stability. The coverage noted that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan, with both sides expressing mutual interest in advancing their bilateral partnership and strengthening friendly relations.

The reports emphasized the Japanese foreign minister’s appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support in facilitating the evacuation of Japanese citizens from Iran amid the complex situation in the Middle East. They also highlighted the two countries’ shared interest in expanding cooperation in the areas of energy security, economic relations, people-to-people contacts, decarbonization, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and investment.

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi described Azerbaijan, one of the world’s major crude oil and natural gas producers, as an important partner for Japan in terms of energy security and regional stability, stressing the need to further develop bilateral cooperation.

Against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East and growing uncertainty over crude oil supplies, the reports underscored Japan’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and welcomed the arrival in May of a tanker carrying Azerbaijani oil to the port of Yokohama.