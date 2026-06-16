Prefect of Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of Holy See visits House of Tolerance

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, and Father Laurent Basanese, an official of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, visited the House of Tolerance located in Icherisheher on June 16.

The delegation was given detailed information about the House of Tolerance. The building is distinguished by exhibits reflecting Azerbaijan’s rich traditions of tolerance.

They viewed a photo gallery highlighting the attention and support provided by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, President Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the promotion of interreligious dialogue, tolerance, and multicultural values in the country.

During their meeting with Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, the delegation praised the high level of tolerance and interfaith harmony in Azerbaijan.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade noted that the foundations of Azerbaijan’s policy of tolerance and multiculturalism were laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and that this policy is now being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, signed the guest book of the House of Tolerance.