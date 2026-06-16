Top stories update 

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev held phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Leyla Aliyeva meets with Executive Secretary of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

Leyla Aliyeva participates in Bonn discussion on environmental impact of Caspian Sea’s declining water level

Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Under-Secretary-General in Bonn

DR Congo Ebola cases rise to 808, death toll reaches 192

Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign documents with participation of both countries’ PMs

Azerbaijani NGOs send letter to U.S. House of Representatives

Appeal hearing on complaints of Armenian citizens continues