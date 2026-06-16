Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 16, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev held phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands
Leyla Aliyeva meets with Executive Secretary of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
Leyla Aliyeva participates in Bonn discussion on environmental impact of Caspian Sea’s declining water level
Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Under-Secretary-General in Bonn
DR Congo Ebola cases rise to 808, death toll reaches 192
Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign documents with participation of both countries’ PMs
Azerbaijani NGOs send letter to U.S. House of Representatives
Appeal hearing on complaints of Armenian citizens continues
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Other news in this section
Azerbaijan, Algeria eye economic cooperation opportunities
- 16.06.2026 [20:53]
Top stories update
- 16.06.2026 [20:00]
Moscow hosts presentation of Azerbaijan’s “Yelani” kelaghayi brand
- 16.06.2026 [19:43]
Azerbaijan`s youth policy in spotlight of World Youth Development Forum
- 16.06.2026 [19:41]
Azerbaijani Army servicemen participate in "Caucasus Eagle 2026" exercise
- 16.06.2026 [19:24]
Britain's Prince George to go to prestigious Eton College
- 16.06.2026 [19:24]
Appeal hearing on complaints of Armenian citizens continues
- 16.06.2026 [18:51]
Azerbaijani judokas win three medals at tournament in Russia
- 16.06.2026 [17:49]
Azerbaijan, Holy See explore enhanced cooperation
- 16.06.2026 [17:45]
Azerbaijan, UK expand economic relations by setting new targets
- 16.06.2026 [17:43]
Azerbaijani NGOs send letter to U.S. House of Representatives
- 16.06.2026 [17:35]
Antonio Rüdiger signs one-year contract extension at Real Madrid
- 16.06.2026 [17:24]
6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Qinghai
- 16.06.2026 [17:20]
Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
- 16.06.2026 [17:15]
Exhibition marking Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day opens in Italy
- 16.06.2026 [17:13]
Central Sulawesi launches emergency response after M6.7 quake hits Palu
- 16.06.2026 [16:47]
Albania-U.S. defence cooperation key to military modernisation
- 16.06.2026 [16:42]
Guba hosts regional discussions on new state program for agricultural sector
- 16.06.2026 [16:35]
Japan raises interest rate to highest for 31 years
- 16.06.2026 [16:26]
Azerbaijani delegation pays official visit to Turkish city of Kars
- 16.06.2026 [16:25]
9 killed, 26 injured after train-bus collision in Zimbabwe
- 16.06.2026 [16:15]
From Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia
- 16.06.2026 [16:04]
Bangladesh records daily spike of over 1,000 suspected measles cases
- 16.06.2026 [15:57]
SOCAR President meets with President and Chief Executive Officer of IPA
- 16.06.2026 [15:48]
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Japan near Tokyo
- 16.06.2026 [15:37]
Türkiye achieves world’s first 8-way cross-liver transplant
- 16.06.2026 [15:21]
Seven new airports to be put into operation by 2030
- 16.06.2026 [14:51]
Prime Minister Ali Asadov embarks on working visit to Uzbekistan
- 16.06.2026 [14:45]
Bulgaria’s Cabinet unveils SIGMA AI Tool for public procurement
- 16.06.2026 [14:30]
UFC event in Baku attracts ticket purchases from 67 countries worldwide
- 16.06.2026 [14:09]
Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Under-Secretary-General in Bonn
- 16.06.2026 [13:40]
FDI in Kyrgyzstan reaches $1.3 billion in 2025
- 16.06.2026 [12:51]
DR Congo Ebola cases rise to 808, death toll reaches 192
- 16.06.2026 [12:42]
® AzInTelecom blocks more than 73,000 cloned IMEI codes
- 16.06.2026 [12:38]
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade hits $44.9bn
- 16.06.2026 [12:15]
Kyrgyzstan to build first plant on seismic insulation components
- 16.06.2026 [12:10]
Top stories update
- 16.06.2026 [12:00]
Heroic Cabo Verde hold Spain to draw
- 16.06.2026 [11:57]
ANAMA: 51 mines and 497 UXOs neutralized over past week
- 16.06.2026 [11:44]
Indonesia studies prescribed burning to curb wildfires
- 16.06.2026 [11:38]
Baku hosts 51st Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group
- 16.06.2026 [11:35]
Kazakhstan to launch railway carriage manufacturing plants
- 16.06.2026 [11:30]
Nikkei stock index tops 70,000 for first time
- 16.06.2026 [11:28]
Cases of deadly tick-borne disease in Japan rise faster than 2025
- 16.06.2026 [11:02]
Azeri Light sells for $86
- 16.06.2026 [10:46]
Vance says nuclear inspectors to return to Iran under peace deal
- 16.06.2026 [10:45]
68 killed after strong quake hit S. Philippines
- 16.06.2026 [10:35]
Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking National Salvation Day
- 15.06.2026 [23:13]
Text of Iran deal to be released 'sometime after Friday': Trump
- 15.06.2026 [22:14]
Top stories update
- 15.06.2026 [20:00]
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss US-Iran agreement
- 15.06.2026 [19:42]
Azerbaijani delegation to attend UNESCO events in Paris
- 15.06.2026 [18:59]
Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side
- 15.06.2026 [18:08]
Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day
- 15.06.2026 [17:47]
Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan
- 15.06.2026 [15:52]
Azerbaijan’s MFA: We welcome agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran
- 15.06.2026 [14:02]
Sweden rout Tunisia 5-1 to launch World Cup campaign in style
- 15.06.2026 [13:45]
Japan rallies twice to draw with Netherlands at World Cup
- 15.06.2026 [12:17]
Top stories update
- 15.06.2026 [12:00]
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to visit Azerbaijan
- 15.06.2026 [11:55]