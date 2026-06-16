Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign documents with participation of both countries’ PMs

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

On June 16, several documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, with the participation of both countries' Prime Ministers, Ali Asadov and Abdulla Aripov, in Tashkent.

The ceremony took place as part of PM Ali Asadov’s working visit to Uzbekistan to attend the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum at the invitation of the Uzbek side.

The documents envisage the joint development of a gold deposit project in Uzbekistan with the participation of AzerGold CJSC, banking collaboration between the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC and a relevant institution in Uzbekistan, as well as the joint development of critical minerals in Uzbekistan involving NEQSOL Holding.