Albania-U.S. defence cooperation key to military modernisation

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

Defence Minister Ermal Nufi met Mary Beth Morgan, acting director of the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, in Washington during an official visit to the United States, focusing on advancing projects of mutual interest between the two countries, the Alban News Agency (ATA) reported.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, Nufi said Albania’s strategic partnership with the United States remained a cornerstone of efforts to modernise the country’s armed forces, strengthen defence capabilities and enhance its contribution within NATO.

“Albania’s strategic cooperation with the United States remains a fundamental pillar for the modernisation of the Armed Forces, the strengthening of defence capacities and the country’s contribution to the Alliance,” Nufi said.

The Minister is visiting the United States as part of events marking the 25th anniversary of the partnership between Albania and the New Jersey National Guard, a cooperation framework that Albanian officials say has played a significant role in strengthening defence capabilities, security cooperation and interoperability between the two allies.

During his visit, Nufi has attended anniversary events in New Jersey and held meetings in Washington, including bilateral discussions on defence and security cooperation.