Bangladesh records daily spike of over 1,000 suspected measles cases
Baku, June 16, AZERTAC
Bangladesh recorded 1,006 new suspected measles cases and one more death in the past 24 hours, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the suspected measles-related cases and deaths occurred between 8 a.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The latest figures bring the total number of suspected cases to 87,929 and the suspected death toll to 564 since the outbreak began in mid-March.
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