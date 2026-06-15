Top stories update 

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

Prime Minister Ali Asadov visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors

Azerbaijan’s MFA: We welcome agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran

Shusha hosts international conference on “Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus”

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side