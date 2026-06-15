Shusha hosts international conference on “Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus”

Shusha, June 15, AZERTAC

On June 15, an international conference on the theme “Regional contribution to global security: peacebuilding in the South Caucasus” was held in Shusha, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party.

Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev read out President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s address to the conference participants.

Addressing the conference, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, said that Azerbaijan is reviving its cities and villages in the liberated territories, with children's laughter once again echoing at schools and kindergartens.

Karimov noted that in newly constructed, modern residential complexes, former refugees and IDPs are building new lives in apartments provided to them by the state.

"Today, more than 80,000 people live and work in the liberated territories, over half of whom are former refugees and IDPs. To date, approximately 30 monuments of local and national significance have been restored in Shusha," the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

Speaking at the panel session, “Peacebuilding Mechanisms: Party Diplomacy Amid Global Challenges,” Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party, highlighted the historical significance of June 15. He noted that the date marks the signing of the landmark “Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye.”

He emphasized that the Shusha Declaration, based on the philosophy of “one nation, two states” of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is a logical continuation of the ideology of National Salvation, which reflects the eternal ideas of the National Leader, in modern geopolitical conditions.

In their remarks, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Political Council of the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen – Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and Head of the party's parliamentary faction Aktam Khaitov, Director General of the Research and Multilateral Relations Department of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee (LPRPCC) Commission for External Relations Sayavong Bunyadet, as well as Member of the Parliament of Moldova Pavel Voicu highlighted the importance of political dialogue in ensuring peace and security amid global challenges.

The speakers mentioned that interparty cooperation plays vital role in strengthening mutual trust between countries.

The session on “Regional Projects and Cross-Border Cooperation: Economic Basis for Sustainable Peace” held on the sidelines of the conference, was attended by a member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Samil Ayrim, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party, Second Vice President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia Thun Vathana, Chairman of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Mykyta Poturaiev, as well as a Public Relations Officer and Special Representative of Pakistan’s MUSLIM Institute Malik Asif Tanveer.

The speakers underscored the significance of regional projects and cross-border cooperation in accelerating economic growth, strengthening interdependence, and ensuring sustainable peace. They underlined that transport corridors, trade relations, and joint investment projects actively expand regional cooperation, deepen economic integration, and foster lasting trust between nations.

The conference also featured a panel session on the theme “Post-conflict reconstruction: modern challenges in urban development,” which was attended by Olga Chemodanova, Chairwoman of the Belaya Rus Party of Belarus, Umeda Abdullozoda, Deputy Chairperson of the People’s Democratic Party of Tajikistan, Zülfikar Zeynula, Chairperson of the Turkish Democratic Party of North Macedonia, Danijela Nikolić, Member of the Board of the Progressive Party of Serbia and Member of the Serbian National Assembly, as well as Varlam Liparteliani, Chairman of the Youth Organization of the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia Party, Member of the Georgian Parliament.

The speakers emphasized that the post-conflict reconstruction process extends far beyond rebuilding of infrastructure, but also includes ensuring social well-being, revitalizing economic activity, and establishing the necessary conditions for the safe return of people to their homelands.

The panel discussions featured a broad exchange of views among politicians, parliamentarians, diplomats, and political party representatives from Türkiye, China, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Georgia, Cambodia, Laos, and several other countries. Discussions focused on critical issues surrounding global security, regional cooperation, economic integration, post-conflict reconstruction, and sustainable development.