Special Representative of the President: Over 80,000 people live and work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

Shusha, June 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is reviving its cities and villages in the liberated territories, with children's laughter once again echoing at schools and kindergartens, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, during the international conference titled "Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus."

Karimov noted that in newly constructed, modern residential complexes, former refugees and IDPs are building new lives in apartments provided to them by the state.

"Today, more than 80,000 people live and work in the liberated territories, over half of whom are former refugees and IDPs. To date, approximately 30 monuments of local and national significance have been restored in Shusha," the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.