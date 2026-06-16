Regional conference in Aghjabadi discusses key development priorities of agricultural sector for 2026–2030

Aghjabadi, June 16, AZERTAC

On June 16, a regional meeting was held in the Garabagh Economic Region to discuss the “State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030,” approved by the presidential decree issued on May 25, 2026.

The event in Aghjabadi, organized in line with instructions from President Ilham Aliyev, was attended by heads and authorized representatives of relevant state bodies, as well as farmers and entrepreneurs from Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.

In his remarks, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, outlined the President’s instructions on agricultural development and the prospects for several districts, noting that the 2026–2030 State Program is a key strategic document aimed at boosting productivity, competitiveness, and efficiency in agriculture, while expanding processing, exports, and resource utilization. He added that the meeting focused on reviewing priorities, assessing local conditions, and discussing implementation tasks.

Zaur Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, presented the State Program’s priorities for the Garabagh Economic Region, aimed at increasing productivity, value-added production, and export potential in agriculture. He noted that the Program includes measures on modern irrigation, mechanization, laser land leveling, storage infrastructure, livestock development, and support mechanisms such as subsidies and preferential financing.

Speaking at the event, Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, highlighted the importance of reliable water supply for the agricultural development of the Garabagh Economic Region, noting large-scale irrigation targets and extensive infrastructure projects across the region. He emphasized key irrigation systems and outlined plans to improve infrastructure, reduce water losses, and expand the use of modern irrigation technologies under the State Program.

Farmers and entrepreneurs, including Vugar Aghayev, Afaddin Huseynov, Zaur Ismayilov, Fajat Heydarov, and Arif Orujov, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attention to agriculture and state support, emphasizing that the State Program plays a key role in expanding production, enhancing investment opportunities, and ensuring the sustainable development of the agricultural sector.

Shahmar Movsumov concluded the meeting by underlining the importance of coordinated action among state bodies, local authorities, farmers, entrepreneurs, and investors to ensure effective implementation of the State Program. He also emphasized the need to promote the Program, increase private sector participation in import substitution, and strengthen cooperation across the agricultural value chain.