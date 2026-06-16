9 killed, 26 injured after train-bus collision in Zimbabwe

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

Nine people, including seven adults and two minors, were killed and 26 others injured Tuesday morning when a freight train collided with a bus in Triangle, Zimbabwe's Masvingo Province, Xinhua reported.

The collision occurred along Mbizi Road at a rail-level crossing, when the bus, traveling from Chikombedzi to Masvingo, hit the train.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway and more details will be released soon, police said.

In a separate statement, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said the bus driver failed to stop at the crossing, adding that the injured passengers have been hospitalized, and emergency crew are on site conducting rescue operations.

The NRZ urged motorists to strictly observe level crossing regulations to avoid loss of lives and injuries.