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6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Qinghai

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Qinghai

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Haixi Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.80 degrees north latitude and 95.56 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

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