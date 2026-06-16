6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Qinghai

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Haixi Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.80 degrees north latitude and 95.56 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.