SOCAR President meets with President and Chief Executive Officer of IPA

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

On June 16, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Nekkhil Mishra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Project Analysis, Inc. (IPA).

The parties reviewed opportunities for cooperation in improving project management systems, enhancing the efficiency of investment projects and capital expenditures, and discussed the application of international best practices in project evaluation and implementation. They also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.