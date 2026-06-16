Guba hosts regional discussions on new state program for agricultural sector

Guba, June 16, AZERTAC

A regional meeting was held on June 16 in the Absheron–Khizi and Guba–Khachmaz economic regions to discuss the " State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030," approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026.

The event held in Guba brought together heads of relevant state bodies, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders from the Absheron, Khizi, Guba, Gusar, Siyazan, and Shabran districts.

In his address, Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration, outlined the President’s priorities for agricultural development and the goals of the new State Program, stressing the need for higher productivity, expanded competitive production, and greater self-sufficiency. He added that the Program aims to support sustainable agriculture, strengthen food security, and boost domestic production.

Seymur Safarli, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, highlighted new farmer support measures under the State Program, including the introduction of modern technologies, improved efficiency, and expanded infrastructure for irrigation, machinery, storage, and financing across key sectors such as wheat production, horticulture, livestock farming, and poultry production.

Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, emphasized the importance of efficient water management and highlighted ongoing irrigation modernization projects, noting that improving water-use efficiency and reducing water losses are key priorities of the Program.

Furthermore, Ilgar Mahmudov, Head of the Guba District Executive Authority, highlighted Guba’s agricultural potential, noting its role as a major fruit-growing region with strong opportunities in horticulture, livestock farming, and agricultural processing. He said that an action plan has been developed to implement the State Program in the district, alongside efforts to strengthen workforce training and better utilize local agrarian resources.

Farmers and entrepreneurs, in turn, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support for the agricultural sector and the favorable investment climate, emphasizing that the State Program will help expand production, boost entrepreneurship, and strengthen food security.

Zeynal Naghdaliyev concluded the meeting by instructing relevant authorities to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the State Program, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and promptly carry out assigned tasks, noting that all proposals would be consolidated and considered during the implementation process.