Azerbaijan, Mongolia expand road transport cooperation with increased permit quotas

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

The first-ever bilateral meeting between the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) and the Department for Coordination of Road Transport Policy of Mongolia's Ministry of Road and Transport was held with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association, and national transport operators.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of Azerbaijan–Mongolia international road freight transport, transit potential, cooperation expansion, and challenges faced by carriers. As a result of the discussions, the sides agreed to exchange an additional 2,000 permits for bilateral transportation, 250 permits for transit transportation, and 400 permits for third-country transportation in 2026. The sides also approved initial permit quotas for 2027, setting the number at 2,000 permits for bilateral transportation, 250 for transit operations, and 450 for third-country transportation. Thus, the number of exchanged international freight transport permits between the two countries has increased tenfold.

The parties also agreed to digitalize the exchange and use of transport permits. A joint technical working group will be established, with work scheduled to begin on July 1. The electronic system is expected to streamline procedures, reduce costs and delays, and improve transparency and efficiency. A direct coordination mechanism will also be introduced to quickly address issues in international freight transport.

The meeting is expected to further strengthen Azerbaijan–Mongolia road transport cooperation, increase freight volumes, and improve conditions for transport operators.