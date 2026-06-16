Türkiye achieves world’s first 8-way cross-liver transplant

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced that surgeons at Inonu University Liver Transplant Institute in Malatya successfully performed the world’s first eight-way cross-liver transplant, marking a historic milestone in medical science, Anadolu Agency reported.

Memişoğlu praised Professor Sezai Yılmaz and his team, saying they “wrote their names in medical history.”

Türkiye has become a global leader in liver transplantation, with around 1,800 procedures annually, over 300 of them at Inonu University.

The minister emphasized that the achievement reflects the strength of Türkiye’s medical expertise and its growing international recognition.

This groundbreaking procedure demonstrates Türkiye’s advanced capabilities in organ transplantation and positions the country as a hub for innovative medical practices. It also highlights the importance of cross-liver transplants in expanding donor-recipient compatibility and saving more lives.