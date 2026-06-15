Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

Ankara, June 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 15 - the National Salvation Day as he shared a post on his social media account.

"I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day. I extend my greetings and love from Türkiye to our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, with whom we are connected by the unity of hearts that unites us in the spirit of the "one nation, two states" principle," - the post, featuring the abbreviation TRAZ, consisting of the first letters of the names of the countries, said.

Ramin Abdullayev