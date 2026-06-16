Exhibition marking Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day opens in Italy

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

A group exhibition of Azerbaijani artists titled "The Colors of Time: The Vision of Azerbaijani Artists" dedicated to National Salvatio Day opened at the Palazzo Fava Marescotti in Bologna, Italy.

The opening ceremony brought together officials from the city of Bologna, representatives of the arts and academic communities, media representatives, and members of the Azerbaijani community living in Italy.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov spoke about the unparalleled services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in transforming Azerbaijan into a strong and independent state following his return to power on June 15, 1993.

Speaking about the strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, Rashad Aslanov emphasized that culture and education play a major role in bilateral relations.

Subsequently, Gulnar Taghizadeh, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Italy, provided an overview of the exhibition.

According to her, the National Leader stated that culture is one of the most powerful means of fostering friendship between peoples.

Initially displayed in Rome to mark the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the exhibition has since been transformed into a traveling exhibition and has been presented in several Italian cities.

The exhibition, featuring 31 artworks by 14 artists and 3 sculptural works, will be open to visitors until June 21.