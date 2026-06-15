Azerbaijan successfully completes review of first climate transparency report

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has successfully completed the assessment of its first Biennial Transparency Report submitted under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

This milestone was announced by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry delegation during the 64th session of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies.

The first week of the session featured a series of events were held focusing on the implementation of initiatives under Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency, as well as mandates assigned to the country within the COP29 and COP30 frameworks.

In this regard, under the COP29 initiative Baku Transparency Platform, a dedicated session was organized jointly with the UNFCCC Secretariat and the presidencies of COP30 and COP31. Participants discussed the experience of preparing first-cycle Biennial Transparency Reports, existing challenges, and possible support mechanisms for developing countries in preparing second-cycle reports. Participants agreed that the next session of the platform will be held in September in Baku during UNFCCC Climate Week.

The session also featured the first meeting of the Belém Mission to 1.5 initiative, held within the framework of the COP29–COP31 Troika presidencies, during which discussions included position presentations from parties and other stakeholders, with proposals expected to shape future steps.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in a high-level segment of the multilateral facilitative assessment process under the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement, as well as in a technical dialogue on Azerbaijan’s submitted Biennial Transparency Report.

Thus, the process of reviewing Azerbaijan’s first Biennial Transparency Report was successfully concluded.