Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, June 15, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday
Post shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts on National Salvation Day
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on National Salvation Day
Pakistan's prime minister says US, Iran have reached peace deal after intensive talks
Shusha hosts international conference on “Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus”
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Top stories update
- [12:00]
Germany rout World Cup debutants Curaçao
- 14.06.2026 [23:39]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on National Salvation Day
- 14.06.2026 [23:28]
President of Peru receives credentials of Azerbaijani ambassador
- 14.06.2026 [20:03]
Top stories update
- 14.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan women’s basketball team reach Europe Cup Qualifier final
- 14.06.2026 [19:56]
Ukraine struck oil facility in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, says Zelenskyy
- 14.06.2026 [19:46]
Gold and silver prices rise in global markets
- 14.06.2026 [13:22]
Top stories update
- 14.06.2026 [12:00]
Australia stun Türkiye 2-0 in Group D clash
- 14.06.2026 [11:52]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 14.06.2026 [11:50]
Rangnick signs Austria extension
- 14.06.2026 [11:17]
Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 710, death toll reaches 149
- 14.06.2026 [11:12]
Vinicius Jr earns point for Brazil against Morocco
- 14.06.2026 [10:47]
Qatar salvage late draw against Switzerland through own goal
- 14.06.2026 [10:41]
Trump says deal with Iran to be signed on Sunday
- 13.06.2026 [23:14]
Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi hosts 2nd International Barbecue Festival
- 13.06.2026 [23:02]
Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev holds 26th graduation ceremony
- 13.06.2026 [22:22]
Top stories update
- 13.06.2026 [20:00]
Award ceremony held for Chovken World Championship winners in Baku
- 13.06.2026 [19:56]
Azerbaijan claims victory at World Chovken Championship in Baku
- 13.06.2026 [19:33]
Culture Days of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus open in Baku
- 13.06.2026 [18:01]
Türkiye's President Erdogan announces country's new AI Action Plan
- 13.06.2026 [17:37]
Startup competition launched within Framework of IsDB Annual Meetings
- 13.06.2026 [17:12]
TRNC Prime Minister attends press conference in Baku
- 13.06.2026 [16:07]
Sahiba Gafarova meets with Second Vice President of Cambodian Senate
- 13.06.2026 [15:37]
Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish Cypriot counterpart
- 13.06.2026 [14:12]
Türkiye launch long-awaited World Cup return against Australia
- 13.06.2026 [13:06]
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria enhance energy cooperation
- 13.06.2026 [13:00]
US secures dominant opening match victory against Paraguay
- 13.06.2026 [12:52]
OTS Competition Forum in Shusha: A new stage of regional integration
- 13.06.2026 [12:35]
WHO submits report on World Blood Donor Day 2026
- 13.06.2026 [12:28]
June 13 marks International Albinism Awareness Day
- 13.06.2026 [12:20]
Ballet "Giselle" staged again at Heydar Aliyev Palace
- 13.06.2026 [12:15]
Top stories update
- 13.06.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold another round of political consultations
- 13.06.2026 [11:47]
Azerbaijan repatriates 23 more citizens from Syria
- 13.06.2026 [11:16]
Baku hosts “Nine Senses Fest 2026” International Yoga Festival
- 13.06.2026 [10:57]
Channel Tunnel owner threatens legal action against UK over tax hike
- 12.06.2026 [21:00]
Azerbaijan joins International Ski Congress
- 12.06.2026 [20:38]
Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent
- 12.06.2026 [20:24]
Top stories update
- 12.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at World Cup
- 12.06.2026 [19:10]
Azerbaijan Navy holds live-fire tactical exercise
- 12.06.2026 [18:58]
Familiarization trip to Azerbaijan organized for Pakistani tour operators
- 12.06.2026 [18:57]
Azerbaijan’s chovgan team reaches World Championship final
- 12.06.2026 [18:55]
Azerbaijani rower becomes European champion
- 12.06.2026 [18:12]
From Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel
- 12.06.2026 [18:08]
12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys
- 12.06.2026 [18:05]
Earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Gabala district
- 12.06.2026 [17:59]
Chinese pop-culture icon Labubu features at World Cup opening ceremony
- 12.06.2026 [17:39]
Azerbaijan joins annual meeting of Türkiye’s Banks Association
- 12.06.2026 [17:38]
Budapest hosts 55th General Assembly of European Olympic Committees
- 12.06.2026 [17:25]
Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center to adopt Cambridge and ALTE standards
- 12.06.2026 [17:24]
Chinese media widely covers WUF13 hosted by Baku
- 12.06.2026 [17:16]
Vietnam, Switzerland eye stronger economic connectivity
- 12.06.2026 [16:14]
Humanoid robots move onto fast track
- 12.06.2026 [16:10]
Distinguished Visitors Day held within “Platinum Wolf 26” exercise
- 12.06.2026 [15:42]