Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday

Post shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts on National Salvation Day

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on National Salvation Day

Pakistan's prime minister says US, Iran have reached peace deal after intensive talks

Shusha hosts international conference on “Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus”