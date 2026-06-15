Azerbaijan’s candidate elected member of UN Human Rights Committee for 2027-2030

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

On June 15, in New York, on the sidelines the of the 42nd meeting of the States Parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Azerbaijan’s candidate was elected to the UN Human Rights Committee for 2027-2030, the Press Service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Candidates from 16 countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for 9 vacancies in the Committee.

Fuad Zarbiyev, a professor of international law at the Geneva Institute of International Relations, nominated by Azerbaijan, received the majority of votes in the first round of voting, securing the support of 131 participating states and being elected a member of the Committee.

The Human Rights Committee is the body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by its States parties.