Azerbaijan, Chad explore current state of economic relations

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, met with Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Chad's Minister of State, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy and Planning, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Chad and opportunities for future cooperation.

The parties hailed the existing potential for the further development of economic relations between the two countries.

The meeting focused on opportunities for enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, digitalization, and other areas.

The sides also emphasized the importance of sharing experiences and developing business ties in areas of mutual interest.