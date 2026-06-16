Zhanna Aidarova: Future of the Middle Corridor lies in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan

Tashkent, June 16, AZERTAC

The Women in Trade Logistics Partnership (Women in TLP) platform has the potential to become an important mechanism for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan within the framework of the development of the Middle Corridor (the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), Zhanna Aidarova, Country Director of Women in TLP Kazakhstan, told AZERTAC.

According to her, Women in TLP brings together professionals from the fields of transport, logistics, and international trade, creating a platform for the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and practical solutions among countries across the region.

“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are linked not only by the Caspian Sea but also by a shared strategic objective – the development of the Middle Corridor as one of the key transport routes linking Asia and Europe. This is why it is essential to strengthen professional ties, exchange experience, jointly seek solutions, and build long-term partnerships,"Aidarova said.

She emphasized that Women in TLP is open to international dialogue, educational initiatives, networking opportunities, and the development of new business connections that can contribute to improving the efficiency of the transport and logistics sector.

Speaking about the prospects of the Middle Corridor amid global uncertainty, the Country Director noted that market participants today increasingly prioritize not only transportation costs but also such factors as transparency, logistics predictability, mutual trust among partners, and supply chain security.

“Today, businesses need stable and transparent operating conditions. I see the future of the Middle Corridor in maximum transparency, mutual trust, and close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. These principles can make the route one of the most reliable and competitive transport corridors across Eurasia," she stressed.

According to Aidarova, the continued development of partnerships among the countries along the Middle Corridor will strengthen regional integration, expand international trade, and enhance the transit potential of the entire Caspian region.