Conference of Directors of European National Libraries wraps up its annual meeting

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

The Conference of Directors of European National Libraries (CENL) has concluded its 40th annual meeting.

The conference agenda included reports on the organization's activities, issues related to the application of artificial intelligence in libraries, the development of readership, equality, diversity and inclusion, as well as the user spaces and services of national libraries.

The event featured presentations on the preservation of multilingual cultural heritage data in the digital age and its role in shaping a Europe ready for artificial intelligence.

Participants held discussions in working groups and exchanged views on current trends in modern library services. The results of the working groups were subsequently presented, and future priorities and areas of activity were identified.

Karim Tahirov, Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan, presented the books "Azerbaijan National Library," "Inexhaustible Treasure," and "Azerbaijani Carpets in World Collections," as well as a map of Azerbaijan, to Claude Conter, Director of the National Library of Luxembourg.

The participants also exchanged views on cooperation among libraries and opportunities for future joint initiatives.

The event concluded with a closing address by Frank Scholze, Chair of CENL.

The National Library of Sweden was selected to host the next annual meeting, which is scheduled to be held in 2027.