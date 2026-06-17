China to host 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai in July

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

China will host the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai this July, a Chinese Xinhua rpeorted on Wednesday.

"China looks forward to taking the conference as an opportunity to further strengthen international cooperation on AI with all parties," said Zhou Haibing, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference.

AI governance bears on the future of humanity and is a common issue facing all countries, Zhou said. China upholds multilateralism and the principles of openness and inclusiveness, and has actively promoted global governance and international cooperation on AI, contributing Chinese solutions to global development in the intelligent era.

Going forward, China will coordinate development and security efforts, actively practice multilateralism, and uphold the principle of being people-centered and of developing AI for good.

China will also fulfill its responsibilities as a major country, manage risks, strengthen prevention, explore cooperation on AI regulation, and work with other parties to guard against AI safety risks, he added.