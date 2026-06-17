The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azeri Light sells for $82

Azeri Light sells for $82

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $3.94, or 4.55 percent, to settle at $82.61 per barrel on Wednesday.

The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Contracts worth $4.7 billion to be signed at Islamic Development Bank Group’s 51st Annual Meetings
  • 17.06.2026 [12:08]

Contracts worth $4.7 billion to be signed at Islamic Development Bank Group’s 51st Annual Meetings

Baku plays host to 8th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue
  • 17.06.2026 [10:12]

Baku plays host to 8th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue

Azerbaijan, Algeria eye economic cooperation opportunities
  • 16.06.2026 [20:53]

Azerbaijan, Algeria eye economic cooperation opportunities

Shalala Kamilova: Expanding women's participation in strategically significant economic sectors is becoming increasingly important
  • 16.06.2026 [19:54]

Shalala Kamilova: Expanding women's participation in strategically significant economic sectors is becoming increasingly important

Meerim Usubalieva: Kyrgyz logistics companies actively utilizing the Middle corridor
  • 16.06.2026 [19:50]

Meerim Usubalieva: Kyrgyz logistics companies actively utilizing the Middle corridor

Zhanna Aidarova: Future of the Middle Corridor lies in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
  • 16.06.2026 [19:42]

Zhanna Aidarova: Future of the Middle Corridor lies in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan

Shakhlo Abidjanova: Middle Corridor has become a key route for international logistics
  • 16.06.2026 [18:00]

Shakhlo Abidjanova: Middle Corridor has become a key route for international logistics

Sabina Tanriverdiyeva: Women's leadership in logistics contributes to regional cooperation
  • 16.06.2026 [17:50]

Sabina Tanriverdiyeva: Women's leadership in logistics contributes to regional cooperation

Azerbaijan, UK expand economic relations by setting new targets
  • 16.06.2026 [17:43]

Azerbaijan, UK expand economic relations by setting new targets

Researchers in Australia develop digital tool to spot cancer immunotherapy side effect

  • [12:24]

Contracts worth $4.7 billion to be signed at Islamic Development Bank Group’s 51st Annual Meetings

  • [12:08]

UAE redefines global fight against desertification, drought

  • [12:05]

Azerbaijani Para athlete secures silver at Tunis 2026 Grand Prix

  • [12:00]

Global fish production hits new high, but climate threats loom

  • [11:55]

Kyrgyzstan expands sowing areas

  • [11:49]

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister visits Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent

  • [11:46]

The dance of the honeybee may ınform future swarm robotics design

  • [11:37]

Azerbaijani CEC delegation joins international event in Georgia

  • [11:30]

Japan enacts tighter drone rules, expanding no-fly zones

  • [11:27]

June 17 marks World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

  • [11:08]

Azerbaijan relocates 45 more families to Shukurbayli village in Jabrayil district

  • [11:04]

UN urges adherence to mine ban treaty

  • [10:59]

President Emomali Rahmon signs the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Amnesty”

  • [10:56]

President Ilham Aliyev received Member of the U.S. House of Representatives VIDEO

  • [10:54]

China to host 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai in July

  • [10:37]

M6.7 earthquake shakes part of Indonesia, killing at least 1, causing damage and injuries

  • [10:35]

Azerbaijan`s PM presented with special edition of Bright Uzbekistan magazine

  • [10:33]

Azeri Light sells for $82

  • [10:14]

Baku plays host to 8th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue

  • [10:12]

Azerbaijan, Algeria eye economic cooperation opportunities

  • 16.06.2026 [20:53]

Yalchin Rafiyev: Holding an event dedicated to the decline in Caspian Sea water level in Bonn is highly significant

  • 16.06.2026 [20:12]

Top stories update

  • 16.06.2026 [20:00]

Shalala Kamilova: Expanding women's participation in strategically significant economic sectors is becoming increasingly important

  • 16.06.2026 [19:54]

Meerim Usubalieva: Kyrgyz logistics companies actively utilizing the Middle corridor

  • 16.06.2026 [19:50]

Moscow hosts presentation of Azerbaijan’s “Yelani” kelaghayi brand

  • 16.06.2026 [19:43]

Zhanna Aidarova: Future of the Middle Corridor lies in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan

  • 16.06.2026 [19:42]

Azerbaijan`s youth policy in spotlight of World Youth Development Forum

  • 16.06.2026 [19:41]

Azerbaijani Army servicemen participate in "Caucasus Eagle 2026" exercise

  • 16.06.2026 [19:24]

Britain's Prince George to go to prestigious Eton College

  • 16.06.2026 [19:24]

Prefect of Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of Holy See visits House of Tolerance

  • 16.06.2026 [19:21]

Devlet Bahçeli: TURKPA plays significant role in promoting cooperation among the fraternal Turkic States

  • 16.06.2026 [19:06]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign documents with participation of both countries’ PMs

  • 16.06.2026 [18:54]

Appeal hearing on complaints of Armenian citizens continues

  • 16.06.2026 [18:51]

Shakhlo Abidjanova: Middle Corridor has become a key route for international logistics

  • 16.06.2026 [18:00]

Conference of Directors of European National Libraries wraps up its annual meeting

  • 16.06.2026 [17:56]

Sabina Tanriverdiyeva: Women's leadership in logistics contributes to regional cooperation

  • 16.06.2026 [17:50]

Azerbaijani judokas win three medals at tournament in Russia

  • 16.06.2026 [17:49]

Azerbaijan Tourism Board joins "WiT Phocuswright Middle East" event in Barcelona

  • 16.06.2026 [17:49]

Azerbaijan, Holy See explore enhanced cooperation

  • 16.06.2026 [17:45]

Azerbaijan, UK expand economic relations by setting new targets

  • 16.06.2026 [17:43]

Azerbaijani NGOs send letter to U.S. House of Representatives

  • 16.06.2026 [17:35]

Antonio Rüdiger signs one-year contract extension at Real Madrid

  • 16.06.2026 [17:24]

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Qinghai

  • 16.06.2026 [17:20]

Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

  • 16.06.2026 [17:15]

Exhibition marking Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day opens in Italy

  • 16.06.2026 [17:13]

Central Sulawesi launches emergency response after M6.7 quake hits Palu

  • 16.06.2026 [16:47]

Albania-U.S. defence cooperation key to military modernisation

  • 16.06.2026 [16:42]

Guba hosts regional discussions on new state program for agricultural sector

  • 16.06.2026 [16:35]

Japan raises interest rate to highest for 31 years

  • 16.06.2026 [16:26]

Azerbaijani delegation pays official visit to Turkish city of Kars

  • 16.06.2026 [16:25]

President Ilham Aliyev held phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands

  • 16.06.2026 [16:23]

Regional conference in Aghjabadi discusses key development priorities of agricultural sector for 2026–2030

  • 16.06.2026 [16:16]

9 killed, 26 injured after train-bus collision in Zimbabwe

  • 16.06.2026 [16:15]

From Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia

  • 16.06.2026 [16:04]

Bangladesh records daily spike of over 1,000 suspected measles cases

  • 16.06.2026 [15:57]

Baku hosts presentation of book highlighting hate speech and falsification of historical facts in Armenian secondary schools

  • 16.06.2026 [15:56]

Nearly half of the world’s children exposed to at least three overlapping climate threats – UNICEF

  • 16.06.2026 [15:54]

SOCAR President meets with President and Chief Executive Officer of IPA

  • 16.06.2026 [15:48]

5.5-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Japan near Tokyo

  • 16.06.2026 [15:37]

Türkiye achieves world’s first 8-way cross-liver transplant

  • 16.06.2026 [15:21]

Lankaran hosts regional meeting focused on agricultural development priorities for 2026–2030

  • 16.06.2026 [15:01]

Seven new airports to be put into operation by 2030

  • 16.06.2026 [14:51]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov embarks on working visit to Uzbekistan

  • 16.06.2026 [14:45]

Bulgaria’s Cabinet unveils SIGMA AI Tool for public procurement

  • 16.06.2026 [14:30]

EMRA shares Türkiye’s energy sector digitalization experience with AERA specialists

  • 16.06.2026 [14:30]

UFC event in Baku attracts ticket purchases from 67 countries worldwide

  • 16.06.2026 [14:09]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Under-Secretary-General in Bonn

  • 16.06.2026 [13:40]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in Bonn discussion on environmental impact of Caspian Sea’s declining water level

  • 16.06.2026 [13:33]

® ABB Bank represented by its digital branch at Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group

  • 16.06.2026 [13:22]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with Executive Secretary of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

  • 16.06.2026 [13:19]

Azerbaijan, Mongolia expand road transport cooperation with increased permit quotas

  • 16.06.2026 [12:59]

FDI in Kyrgyzstan reaches $1.3 billion in 2025

  • 16.06.2026 [12:51]

DR Congo Ebola cases rise to 808, death toll reaches 192

  • 16.06.2026 [12:42]

® AzInTelecom blocks more than 73,000 cloned IMEI codes

  • 16.06.2026 [12:38]

Israeli Air Force chief confirms ‘Broad Strike’ on Iran called off at last minute

  • 16.06.2026 [12:29]

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade hits $44.9bn

  • 16.06.2026 [12:15]

Kyrgyzstan to build first plant on seismic insulation components

  • 16.06.2026 [12:10]

Top stories update

  • 16.06.2026 [12:00]

Heroic Cabo Verde hold Spain to draw

  • 16.06.2026 [11:57]

World faces its most dangerous period since World War II — Global Peace Index 2026

  • 16.06.2026 [11:45]

ANAMA: 51 mines and 497 UXOs neutralized over past week

  • 16.06.2026 [11:44]

Indonesia studies prescribed burning to curb wildfires

  • 16.06.2026 [11:38]

Baku hosts 51st Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group

  • 16.06.2026 [11:35]

Kazakhstan to launch railway carriage manufacturing plants

  • 16.06.2026 [11:30]

Nikkei stock index tops 70,000 for first time

  • 16.06.2026 [11:28]

Israeli, U.S. scientists propose new approach to detect possible life on other worlds

  • 16.06.2026 [11:23]

President Ilham Aliyev received Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See VIDEO

  • 16.06.2026 [11:18]

O’zbekiston Mahallasi in Hatay represents a symbol of brotherhood and solidarity

  • 16.06.2026 [11:14]

Cases of deadly tick-borne disease in Japan rise faster than 2025

  • 16.06.2026 [11:02]

World Cup 2026: Iran 2-2 New Zealand - Mohammad Mohebbi's header rescues draw after Motherwell forward Elijah Just's double

  • 16.06.2026 [10:53]

Azeri Light sells for $86

  • 16.06.2026 [10:46]

Vance says nuclear inspectors to return to Iran under peace deal

  • 16.06.2026 [10:45]

Xinhua: China's urbanization offers valuable experience for developing countries - Azerbaijani expert

  • 16.06.2026 [10:38]

68 killed after strong quake hit S. Philippines

  • 16.06.2026 [10:35]

Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking National Salvation Day

  • 15.06.2026 [23:13]

Azerbaijan’s candidate elected member of UN Human Rights Committee for 2027-2030

  • 15.06.2026 [23:05]

Foreign Ministry of Northern Cyprus: We commemorate with deep respect National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev

  • 15.06.2026 [22:35]

Text of Iran deal to be released 'sometime after Friday': Trump

  • 15.06.2026 [22:14]

Top stories update 

  • 15.06.2026 [20:00]