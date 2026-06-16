Azerbaijan, Algeria eye economic cooperation opportunities

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Algeria’s Minister of Finance Abdelkrim Bouzred on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the meeting focused on the agenda of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria, prospects for expanding trade and investment ties, and opportunities for establishing new cooperation platforms.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for enhancing cooperation in industry, energy, small and medium-sized enterprises, tourism, transit, logistics, and other sectors.

They also emphasized the importance of diversifying economic relations and promoting cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.