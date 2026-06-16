Moscow hosts presentation of Azerbaijan’s “Yelani” kelaghayi brand

Moscow, June 16, AZERTAC

A presentation of Azerbaijan’s “Yelani” kelaghayi brand, a traditional Azerbaijani women’s silk headwear, was held at the “Caspian” Complex in Moscow, Russia.

The event was organized by the “Dostlug-Druzhba” (Friendship) Non-Profit Organization, headed by Ulduz Asgarova and Rana Ismayilova, and aimed to preserve and promote one of the most ancient elements of Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

The participants were briefed on the “Yelani” brand and the traditional art of kelaghayi. The event proceeded with an artistic program featuring performances by the “Zumrud” (Emerald) ensemble, headed by Dinara Mammadova.

The "Yelani" kelaghayi brand was founded by Nigar Gaziyeva in 2025. The brand takes its name from the eponymous kelaghayi. Each composition reflects the history of Azerbaijan, female imagery, the national mindset, and cultural memory.

The Azerbaijani kelaghayi craftsmanship was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014.

Farida Abdullayeva