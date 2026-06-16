Shalala Kamilova: Expanding women's participation in strategically significant economic sectors is becoming increasingly important

Tashkent, June 16, AZERTAC

“The development of transport corridors and the expansion of regional cooperation across Central Asia and the South Caucasus are creating new opportunities for greater participation of women in trade, transport, and logistics,” Shalala Kamilova, Program Manager for Europe and Central Asia at the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), told AZERTAC.

According to her, the region has become an increasingly important link in international transport and trade routes in recent years, creating a growing demand for qualified professionals and broader participation of women in decision-making processes.

Shalala Kamilova emphasized that despite positive progress, women remain underrepresented in leadership positions within transport and logistics companies as well as professional industry associations. Expanding their participation, she noted, would enhance management efficiency and contribute to the adoption of more innovative approaches across the sector.

She also highlighted the importance of strengthening professional ties among the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. In her view, the exchange of expertise, joint initiatives, and the development of regional professional networks help create a common space for cooperation while generating new opportunities for human capital development.

The regional program manager noted that, amid the growth of international trade and increasing transport connectivity, regional partnerships have become one of the key drivers of sustainable economic growth. In this context, expanding women's participation in strategically important sectors of the economy has become particularly relevant. She believes that strengthening the role of women in trade, transport, and logistics will contribute to closer economic ties among the countries of the region and enhance their international competitiveness.

Kamilova added that support for the Women in TLP initiative is being provided through CIPE’s regional Advancing Economic Freedom and Resilience Program in Europe and Eurasia. The program aims to strengthen economic freedom and resilience across the region by enhancing the role of business associations and other organizations representing the private sector in promoting reforms and creating a more favorable environment for business development.

As part of the program, CIPE supports partner organizations in strengthening their institutional capacity, provides opportunities for training, mentorship, and international knowledge exchange, and assists initiatives aimed at advancing reforms, fostering public-private dialogue, and expanding women's economic opportunities. Particular emphasis is placed on strengthening regional cooperation and facilitating the exchange of best practices among organizations from Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Women in Trade Logistics Partnership (Women in TLP) is a regional professional platform that brings together women working in the fields of trade, transport, and logistics across Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The initiative is designed to promote women's leadership, professional cooperation, and international exchange of expertise within the transport and logistics sector.

In recent years, Women in TLP has significantly expanded its presence throughout Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The platform also actively participates in international industry forums and expert discussions dedicated to the development of transport corridors, logistics digitalization, and international cooperation, while advocating for greater women's participation in decision-making and the sustainable development of the transport and logistics sector.