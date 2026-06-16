Yalchin Rafiyev: Holding an event dedicated to the decline in Caspian Sea water level in Bonn is highly significant

Berlin, June 16, AZERTAC

“As you know, the Bonn sessions are considered among the most important international platforms following the COP, both in terms of the composition of the participants and the breadth of the various segments represented. It is highly significant to hold an event dedicated to the decline in the water level of the Caspian Sea for the first time on this platform, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva,” Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister told Azerbaijani journalists.

" The session was attended by representatives of both the Caspian littoral states and other UN member states. The greatest significance of this event lies, first and foremost, in drawing international attention to the issues concerning the Caspian Sea and the environmental challenges it faces. On the other hand, various ideas were voiced within the framework of the event regarding initiatives that may be put forward in the future concerning the Caspian Sea. These concepts can be taken into account by both the IDEA Public Union and the Azerbaijani government within the scope of future activities," Yalchin Rafiyev added.

Elvin Movsum