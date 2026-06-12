Earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Gabala district

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan’s Gabala district.

According to the Republican Seismic Survey Center, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck 11 kilometers southwest of the Gabala station, located in the Gabala district. The tremor was felt in surrounding districts with an intensity of up to 5.3.

The earthquake was recorded at 15:13 local time at a depth of 42 kilometers.