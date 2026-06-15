Turkish National Defense Ministry: Ankara and Baku will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder

Ankara, June 15, AZERTAC

Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder under all circumstances, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a post on the occasion of June 15 - Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry extended its greetings and best wishes to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan, emphasizing its determination to further strengthen friendly ties by adhering to the principle of "one nation, two states."

"We will continue to strengthen our relations and stand shoulder to shoulder under all circumstances," the ministry emphasized.

Ramin Abdullayev