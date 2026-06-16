Azerbaijan, UK expand economic relations by setting new targets

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Lord Stockwood, UK Minister of State for Investment at the Department for Business and Trade.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for economic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

The parties reviewed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of trade expansion, energy security, green energy, innovation, digitalization, and other priority areas.

They also highlighted key areas of collaboration, including the promotion of mutual investments, development of the non-oil and gas sector, technology transfer, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening the private sector, and improving access to capital markets.

The officials emphasized the importance of expanding ties between business communities and promoting new investment initiatives.