President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to visit Azerbaijan

Shusha, June 15, AZERTAC

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is expected to visit Azerbaijan, said Gurbanmammet Elyasov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, as he addressed the panel session titled "Peacebuilding Mechanisms: Party Diplomacy Amid Global Challenges" held on the sidelines of the international conference themed "Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus."

The ambassador noted that the upcoming visit will feature the signing of several documents, which will significantly contribute to the further expansion of cooperation between the two countries and the advancement of bilateral relations.