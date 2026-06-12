Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent
Baku, June 12, AZERTAC
In January-April of 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods to Kazakhstan worth $42.314,170, up 21.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $71.860,600 from Kazakhstan, which is 3.2 times or $159.007,1 less compared to the annual comparison.
According to the report, these indicators accounted for 0.36 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports and 1.3 percent of its total imports.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Channel Tunnel owner threatens legal action against UK over tax hike
- 12.06.2026 [21:00]
Azerbaijan joins International Ski Congress
- 12.06.2026 [20:38]
Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent
- 12.06.2026 [20:24]
Top stories update
- 12.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at World Cup
- 12.06.2026 [19:10]
Azerbaijan Navy holds live-fire tactical exercise
- 12.06.2026 [18:58]
Familiarization trip to Azerbaijan organized for Pakistani tour operators
- 12.06.2026 [18:57]
Azerbaijan’s chovgan team reaches World Championship final
- 12.06.2026 [18:55]
Azerbaijani rower becomes European champion
- 12.06.2026 [18:12]
From Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel
- 12.06.2026 [18:08]
12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys
- 12.06.2026 [18:05]
Earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Gabala district
- 12.06.2026 [17:59]
Chinese pop-culture icon Labubu features at World Cup opening ceremony
- 12.06.2026 [17:39]
Azerbaijan joins annual meeting of Türkiye’s Banks Association
- 12.06.2026 [17:38]
Budapest hosts 55th General Assembly of European Olympic Committees
- 12.06.2026 [17:25]
Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center to adopt Cambridge and ALTE standards
- 12.06.2026 [17:24]
Chinese media widely covers WUF13 hosted by Baku
- 12.06.2026 [17:16]
Vietnam, Switzerland eye stronger economic connectivity
- 12.06.2026 [16:14]
Humanoid robots move onto fast track
- 12.06.2026 [16:10]
Distinguished Visitors Day held within “Platinum Wolf 26” exercise
- 12.06.2026 [15:42]
“Latvia and Azerbaijan: History Through Life Stories” book presented in Riga
- 12.06.2026 [15:42]
Meningitis B vaccine to be offered to a million young people
- 12.06.2026 [15:25]
China enhances organ transport efficiency
- 12.06.2026 [15:08]
Azerbaijan poised to establish embassy in Portugal
- 12.06.2026 [14:51]
Fire prompts evacuation at Wellington Airport terminal
- 12.06.2026 [14:50]
Azerbaijan and Thailand hold first consular consultations in Baku
- 12.06.2026 [14:35]
® Azerconnect Group will integrate AI-based solutions in Icherisheher
- 12.06.2026 [14:27]
Khankendi hosts presentation of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal
- 12.06.2026 [13:33]
Three volcanoes in eastern Indonesia erupt on Friday morning
- 12.06.2026 [12:46]
2 policemen killed in separate terror attacks in NW Pakistan
- 12.06.2026 [12:30]
Japan launches H3 rocket, 1st time with only liquid-fuel engines
- 12.06.2026 [12:04]
SpaceX IPO makes Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire
- 12.06.2026 [11:57]
Azerbaijan, Estonia hold political consultations in Baku
- 12.06.2026 [11:56]
Gold and silver prices rise in global markets
- 12.06.2026 [11:41]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 12.06.2026 [11:38]
Korea Republic come from behind to beat Czechia in World Cup opener
- 12.06.2026 [11:34]
Mexico beats South Africa 2-0 in 2026 World Cup opener
- 12.06.2026 [11:29]
Japan researchers develop rapid test for deadly tick-borne virus
- 12.06.2026 [11:28]
Azerbaijan, China reach key agreements on food exports
- 12.06.2026 [11:17]
To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation
- 12.06.2026 [11:06]
Which industries have the highest employment of Tashkent residents?
- 12.06.2026 [11:05]
Visitor arrivals in New Zealand keep climbing
- 12.06.2026 [11:00]
Azerbaijani oil exceeds $96
- 12.06.2026 [10:43]
Study in Australia links heavy social media use to poorer teen mental health
- 12.06.2026 [10:38]
From Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania
- 11.06.2026 [20:10]
From Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia
- 11.06.2026 [20:09]
Top stories update
- 11.06.2026 [20:00]
Trump says his 'preference' is to take Iran's Kharg Island
- 11.06.2026 [19:53]
Japanese media highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance
- 11.06.2026 [19:49]
OPEC again lowers 2026 global oil demand growth forecast
- 11.06.2026 [19:20]
® Azercell supports first local stage of RobotChallenge competition
- 11.06.2026 [17:46]
Volkan Yilmaz: Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is of great importance to us
- 11.06.2026 [17:44]
17 wagons of diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia
- 11.06.2026 [17:16]
Pashinyan voices hope for early implementation of TRIPP project
- 11.06.2026 [16:36]
National Liberation Day commemorated at Baku Engineering University
- 11.06.2026 [16:22]
Azerbaijan, Romania explore cultural cooperation
- 11.06.2026 [16:12]
Leaves reveal hidden trail of ‘forever chemicals,’ study finds
- 11.06.2026 [16:10]
Iran hands over 408 inmates to Afghanistan
- 11.06.2026 [15:52]
We must support Kyiv, keep up pressure on Russia says Meloni
- 11.06.2026 [15:45]
Uzbekistan studies Germany’s dual education experience
- 11.06.2026 [15:42]
Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan visits ASAN Khidmet center
- 11.06.2026 [15:14]