Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

In January-April of 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods to Kazakhstan worth $42.314,170, up 21.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $71.860,600 from Kazakhstan, which is 3.2 times or $159.007,1 less compared to the annual comparison.

According to the report, these indicators accounted for 0.36 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports and 1.3 percent of its total imports.