Ukraine struck oil facility in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, says Zelenskyy

Baku, June 14, AZERTAC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kyiv struck an oil facility in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, which he described as important to Moscow’s fuel reserves.

In a post through US social media company X, Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian forces hit the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula region, calling it critical to Moscow's explosives production capabilities.

He said air traffic restrictions were imposed at six Russian airports and that air raid alerts had been declared in 28 Russian regions since Saturday evening.

Zelenskyy also claimed Ukrainian forces struck Russian military logistics targets in occupied Ukrainian territory.

"Ukraine is carrying out its plan of long-range sanctions against Russia and the assigned tasks regarding mid-range strikes in response to Russia’s refusal to end this war," he said.

He added that Kyiv had offered Moscow "every possible format for negotiations," but said Russia's response had been “continued aggression and attempts to expand it.”

"It stands to reason that the war is coming back to where it came from," Zelenskyy said.

Separately, Zelenskyy accused Russia of launching 1,920 attack drones, 1,790 guided aerial bombs, and 17 missiles of various types against Ukraine in the past week.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities said industrial fuel storage facilities were hit in a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack on the Yaroslavl region.

The regional governor, Mikhail Evraev, said on the Russian social media platform Max that traffic toward Moscow had been halted and emergency crews are working to extinguish a fire.

Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Telegram that debris from downed Ukrainian drones fell on the grounds of an industrial enterprise in the city of Novomoskovsk during efforts to repel the attack.

“Emergency services have been organized to respond, and the nature of the damage is being determined," Milyaev wrote.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have intensified in recent months. In early June, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May, and claimed that nearly 40% of Russia’s primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.