Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center to adopt Cambridge and ALTE standards

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

As part of a visit to London, a delegation led by Maleyka Abbaszade, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center, held meetings with representatives of international organizations.

Prospects for cooperation in the field of assessment were discussed during meetings with representatives of Cambridge University Press & Assessment and the Secretariat of the Association of Language Testers in Europe (ALTE).

During the meeting with representatives of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, the sides exchanged views on strategic priorities in the field of assessment, psychometrics, the training of specialists in educational measurement and assessment, the development of AI-based test items, and advanced professional development programs for management staff.

At the meeting with ALTE representatives, the parties discussed cooperation in language proficiency assessment, the improvement of the Azerbaijani language certification exam, and its application in the civil service.

The meetings resulted in preliminary agreements on future cooperation and partnership.