Which industries have the highest employment of Tashkent residents?

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan released data on the distribution of Tashkent’s employed population across various economic activities, according to Uza.uz.

As of January 1, residents were primarily employed in trade, industry, and construction. Wholesale and retail trade accounted for the largest share of workers, at 241.6 thousand people. The broad range of conditions and opportunities for entrepreneurship and commercial activity has made this sector one of the leading industries in the capital.

Manufacturing ranks second, employing 188.9 thousand people in factories and enterprises. The construction sector employs 161.2 thousand people.

Education and healthcare also account for a significant share of employment. The education sector employs 139.4 thousand people, while healthcare and social services employ 79.1 thousand people.

A total of 118.6 thousand people are employed in public administration, defense, and compulsory social security.

Tashkent is a major transportation and logistics hub, with 103.1 thousand people employed in transportation and storage. The accommodation sector employs 77.1 thousand people.

In recent years, employment has grown in modern, knowledge-intensive sectors. Professional, scientific, and technical activities employ 71.2 thousand people, information and communications, including IT and telecommunications, employ 71.1 thousand, and financial and insurance activities employ 43.5 thousand. Administrative and support service activities employ 33.1 thousand people, while real estate activities employ 31 thousand.

Tashkent has relatively low employment in natural resource-related sectors. Mining and quarrying employ 29.3 thousand people, while arts, entertainment, and recreation employ 20.1 thousand.

The fewest workers are employed in water supply, sewerage, and waste management (13.5 thousand people), electricity and gas supply (7.7 thousand), and agriculture, forestry, and fishing (5.8 thousand).

Overall, Tashkent retains its status as the country’s largest center of trade, industry, and services and remains the leader in employment opportunities.