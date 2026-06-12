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Japan launches H3 rocket, 1st time with only liquid-fuel engines

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Japan successfully launched an H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan and released small satellites into orbit Friday in the country's first rocket launch powered solely by liquid-fuel engines, Kyodo reported citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

H3 rocket No. 6 lifted off from the center in Kagoshima Prefecture at around 9:55 a.m., two days later than initially planned due to unfavorable weather forecasts for the launch site.

The rocket used a new, simpler configuration with three main engines and no solid rocket boosters. JAXA says the model is lighter and less expensive than other H3 types, and its successful flight completes the lineup of three H3 configurations.

The rocket carried six small satellites, including the Institute of Science Tokyo's Umitsubame that will use a high-performance camera to observe oceans and Shizuoka University's Shiraito to test technology for the removal of space debris.

The last attempted launch of an H3 rocket in December failed to place a satellite into orbit. The rocket's maiden flight in March 2023 ended with a self-destruct order due to the failure of the second-stage engine to ignite.

The launch of H3 rocket No. 6 was delayed after a problem was found during an engine combustion test last July.

 

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