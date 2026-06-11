We must support Kyiv, keep up pressure on Russia says Meloni
Baku, June 11, AZERTAC
Premier Giorgia Meloni said the Europe must maintain its support of Kyiv and keep up the pressure on Moscow, which is why her government backs the latest package of sanctions on Moscow, as she reported to the Lower House on Thursday before next week's EU summit, ANSA reported.
"We support Ukraine's defence; our stance remains unchanged," Meloni said.
"Supporting Kyiv and maintaining pressure on Moscow remains the only way to open a round of negotiations.
"That is why we support the 20th package of European sanctions".
She added that Europe needs to "identify an authoritative figure" to represent it possible future talks to end the war in Ukraine.
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