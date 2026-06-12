Chinese pop-culture icon Labubu features at World Cup opening ceremony

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Amid the music, celebration and football fever that marked the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, a familiar face from China attracted attention from fans around the world, according to Xinhua.

Labubu, the best-known character from Pop Mart's The Monsters franchise, appeared at the tournament's opening ceremony as a special guest, becoming the first Chinese original intellectual property to participate in a FIFA World Cup opening celebration.

Wearing football jerseys, two Labubu characters joined the festivities and shared the excitement of football's biggest event with spectators from around the globe.

Recognizable by its nine teeth and upright pointed ears, Labubu is a key member of The Monsters, a group of elf-like creatures. Since its creation in 2015, the character has evolved from a designer toy into one of China's most recognizable cultural brands worldwide.

Ahead of the tournament, Labubu featured in a series of World Cup-related collaborations. A co-branded collection inspired by the tournament was launched in April, while the character appeared in the official music video for the World Cup theme song in May, becoming the first designer-toy brand to feature in an official FIFA World Cup music video.

The World Cup also marked Labubu's first visit to Mexico. During preparations for the opening ceremony, the character explored local landmarks and markets, sampled traditional Mexican cuisine and interacted with residents and visitors.

Labubu's rise has coincided with Pop Mart's broader international expansion. By the end of 2025, the company operated 64 stores across the Americas, including its first location in Canada, as it continued to grow its overseas presence.