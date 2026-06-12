® Azerconnect Group will integrate AI-based solutions in Icherisheher

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation has been signed between Azerconnect Group and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration.

The memorandum was signed by Azerconnect Group Chief Executive Officer Emil Masimov and Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud.

Under the partnership, Azerconnect Group will support the digital transformation of the Reserve through innovative technologies and AI-powered solutions. The parties will cooperate in areas such as analyzing visitor behavior through artificial intelligence (AI), providing personalized services, developing interactive digital maps and audio guides, and creating a smart tourism ecosystem. In addition, projects will be implemented for the 3D scanning and modeling of historical monuments, as well as the development of their digital twins.

Speaking at the event, Azerconnect Group CEO Emil Masimov emphasized that the partnership would create new opportunities for the digital transformation of historical sites: "Icherisheher is one of the most important historical landmarks preserving Azerbaijan’s cultural identity. As Azerconnect Group, we aim to leverage the capabilities of digital technologies in this unique environment to further enhance the visitor experience and contribute to the preservation of our historical heritage. The AI-based technologies and smart tourism solutions will transform Icherisheher into an even more innovative destination for local residents and international visitors".

Chairman of the Board of the Administration of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Rufat Mahmud, emphasized the importance of such partnerships for the preservation of our historical heritage and the implementation of modern management approaches: “Icherisheher is shaping a ‘Smart Reserve’ model by integrating traditional approaches to heritage conservation with modern technologies. Digital management systems, data-driven decision-making, and sustainable urban management tools contribute to the more efficient administration of the reserve. This transformation not only ensures the preservation of historical and cultural values but also creates a higher-quality and more innovative environment for all stakeholders”.

Azerconnect Group, the region’s leading ICT company, delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines, provisioning FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV. Delivering AI-powered solutions to nearly 6 million customers, Azerconnect Group includes companies such as Bakcell, AzerTelecom, Citynet, UltraNet, Goldenpay, DataSphere, and NewMedia. With more than 4,000 professionals, Azerconnect Group is one of Azerbaijan’s largest employers.

Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries and sectors.