Chairman of the Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis meets with TRNC Chairman of EU parliamentary Committee

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

On June 12, Musa Guliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Labour and Social Policy Committee, met with Ahmet Savaşan, Chairman of the EU Harmonization Committee of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Assembly.

Musa Guliyev welcomed Savaşan, noting that the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are developing successfully.

Recalling President Ilham Aliyev's statement, “Our family is the Turkic world,” the committee chairman emphasized the vital importance of further expanding solidarity and cooperation among Turkic states. The discussion highlighted the significance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in advancing relations between the two countries, stressing the crucial role played by mutual visits and meetings.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm hospitality, Ahmet Savaşan highly praised the activities of the friendship groups in the parliaments of both nations. Emphasizing the importance of strengthening interstate relations, the guest noted that expanding cooperation in tourism, trade, and other sectors would make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral ties. He also pointed out that inter-parliamentary interaction plays an essential role in further deepening these relations.

During the meeting, Javanshir Feyziyev, head of the Azerbaijan–TRNC working group on inter-parliamentary relations; Elshad Musayev, Deputy Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee; and MP Goydeniz Gahramanov shared their views on the prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries.