The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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Top stories update

Top stories update

 

 

 

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

 

 

 

 

 

        Baku, June 14, AZERTAC

  • Working meeting held between Assistant to the President Hikmet Hajiyev and Armenia’s Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan
  • Ukraine struck oil facility in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, says Zelenskyy
  • President of Peru receives credentials of Azerbaijani ambassador
  • Azerbaijan women’s basketball team reach Europe Cup Qualifier final

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Top stories update

  • 14.06.2026 [20:00]

Azerbaijan women’s basketball team reach Europe Cup Qualifier final

  • 14.06.2026 [19:56]

Ukraine struck oil facility in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, says Zelenskyy

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Working meeting held between Assistant to the President Hikmet Hajiyev and Armenia’s Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan

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Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi hosts 2nd International Barbecue Festival

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  • 13.06.2026 [20:00]

Award ceremony held for Chovken World Championship winners in Baku

  • 13.06.2026 [19:56]

Azerbaijan claims victory at World Chovken Championship in Baku

  • 13.06.2026 [19:33]

YAP Deputy Chairman meets with Prime Minister of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

  • 13.06.2026 [19:18]

Culture Days of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus open in Baku

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  • 13.06.2026 [13:06]

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  • 13.06.2026 [12:52]

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WHO submits report on World Blood Donor Day 2026

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Ballet "Giselle" staged again at Heydar Aliyev Palace

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  • 13.06.2026 [12:00]

To His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

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