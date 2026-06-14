President of Peru receives credentials of Azerbaijani ambassador

Mexico City, June 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Peru, Seymur Fataliyev, has presented his credentials to President of Peru José María Balcázar Zelada.

During the reception, Ambassador Seymur Fataliyev conveyed the sincere greetings of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of Peru.

Expressing his gratitude, President José María Balcázar Zelada asked that his greetings and deep respect be conveyed to President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, the continuation of effective cooperation within international organizations, and prospects for expanding collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, energy, tourism, and other areas. The sides also highlighted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Peru.

Peru’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos José Pareja Rios, also attended the reception.

On June 11, Ambassador Seymur Fataliyev presented a copy of his credentials to Eduardo Miguel Hilarión Pérez Del Solar Marcenaro, Director General of State Protocol and Ceremonies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru.