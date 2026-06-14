Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 710, death toll reaches 149

Baku, June 14, AZERTAC

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 710, including 149 deaths, according to government data.

The figure reflects the total number of confirmed cases as of Friday, with 21 new infections recorded over the previous 24 hours, a situation report said.

More than 100 people have died from Ebola less than a month after authorities declared an outbreak in eastern Congo, highlighting the severity of the situation as health officials intensify efforts to contain the disease, which was detected weeks after it began spreading.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 137 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, with 35 returning positive results.

The current outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. This differs from the Zaire strain, responsible for most of the DRC's previous 16 Ebola outbreaks, for which vaccines and treatments are available.

Authorities said the rapid rise in confirmed cases is partly due to expanded diagnostic capacity, which has enabled health workers to process a backlog of previously collected samples.