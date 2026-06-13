US secures dominant opening match victory against Paraguay

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

The US secured a dominant 4-1 victory against Paraguay on Friday, opening strong in their Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium, according to Anadolu Agency.

The US took an early lead in the 7th minute when Paraguayan midfielder Damian Bobadilla scored an own goal while trying to clear a cross into the box, although credit for creating the chance went to US midfielder Christian Pulisic.

The following minutes saw increased pressure and chances by the US side as Paraguay remained on the defensive backfoot.

The US doubled their lead with striker Folarin Balogun hammering it into the net in the 31st minute. Once again Pulisic’s run forward and chance creation had a huge role in the goal.

The half ended with Balogun scoring his second and the team’s third goal in what was an electric first half performance, with the three US goals in 45 minutes equaling the number in their entire last World Cup appearance in 2022.

The US continued to hold total control at the start of the second half, with Paraguay struggling against the US’ fluid, attacking football.

Paraguay responded late in the game, with midfielder Mauricio scoring his team’s first goal of the tournament in the 73rd minute, but it wasn’t enough to turn the game around.

The cherry on top came in the final moments when Giovanni Reyna restored a three-goal lead at 90+8 minutes.

The US victory placed them at the top of Group D while Paraguay sank to the bottom of the standings.