Qatar salvage late draw against Switzerland through own goal

Baku, June 14, AZERTAC

Qatar earned their first point of the FIFA World Cup after a dramatic late equalizer secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a Group B match in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday.

A stoppage-time own goal by Swiss substitute Miro Muheim rescued a point for Qatar after Breel Embolo’s 17th-minute penalty had put Switzerland on course for victory.

Switzerland dominated much of the match and created numerous scoring opportunities. Embolo converted from the spot after Mahmoud Abunada fouled Remo Freuler inside the penalty area. Dan Ndoye was a constant threat throughout the first half, while Michel Aebischer came close to doubling the lead when his effort was cleared off the line shortly before halftime.

Qatar, making their first World Cup appearance outside their home country, also had their chances. Edmilson Junior broke through early in the match but failed to beat goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. He threatened again just before the break, only to be denied by another fine save from the Swiss goalkeeper.

The second half was relatively subdued until the closing moments. Switzerland came close to extending their advantage through Juan Vargas and Embolo, but failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

Qatar made them pay in the fourth minute of added time when Muheim, under pressure from Boualem Khoukhi, inadvertently headed Homam Ahmed’s cross into his own net, securing a valuable point for the Qataris.

While Switzerland extended their unbeaten run in World Cup opening matches to seven games, it was Qatar who celebrated at the final whistle after snatching a late draw.