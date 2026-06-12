Three volcanoes in eastern Indonesia erupt on Friday morning

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Three active volcanoes in eastern Indonesia, namely Mount Dukono and Mount Ibu in North Maluku, and Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted on Friday morning, Antara reported citing the Geological Agency of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry (ESDM).

Acting Head of the Geological Agency Lana Saria stated on Friday that the three eruptions occurred within a short period, ejecting columns of volcanic ash ranging from 400 to 500 meters above the summit of their respective craters.

The first eruption was recorded at Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, N Maluku at 6:15 a.m. local time, followed by Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores at 7:04 a.m. local time, and Mount Ibu in West Halmahera, N Maluku at 7:45 a.m local time.

At Mount Dukono, a thick white to gray ash column was observed rising 500 meters above the crater and drifting northwest. The eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 12 millimeters.

Meanwhile, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki emitted a 400-meter-high gray ash column to west and northwestward above the summit. Instrumental recordings showed a substantial maximum amplitude of 47.3 millimeters for 46 seconds.

At Mount Ibu, a dense gray ash column reaching 400 meters was observed moving westward the crater. The seismic record showed a peak amplitude of 28 millimeters with a duration of about 45 seconds.

Regarding the volcano alert status, the Agency has set the activity level for Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki at Level III (Alert), while Mount Ibu and Mount Dukono are currently both at Level II (Warning).

As Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki remaining at Alert status, Lana urged residents and tourists to comply with safety guidelines by avoiding all activities within a five-kilometer radius of the eruption crater.

The Geological Agency warned communities living at the base of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, particularly in Dulipali, Klatanlo, and Hokeng Jaya, to remain alert for possible rain triggered lava floods along rivers originating from the summit during periods of heavy rainfall.

For the Mount Ibu and Mount Dukono areas, residents and visitors are advised to remain within a designated safe radius of two to four kilometers and always wear masks and eye protection to reduce exposure to volcanic ash.